New Delhi [India] : The Opposition, including the Congress, came down heavily on the Centre over the decision to reduce customs duty on apples imported from the US, saying that the decision would impact the growers in the country. However, the Centre reiterated that the move to slash import duty on apples from the US would have no "negative" impact on the growers.

Reacting to the move, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, speaking in Himachal Pradesh, said apple growers in the hill state were suffering due to decisions of industrialists concerning procurement and the central government’s move to reduce tariff on the import of apples from the US will only compound their woes.

"This will make the import (of American apples) easier. They will be sold easily. Prices for procurement of apples in Shimla have been brought down by big industrialists. When the apple growers are suffering here, who should our government stand with? Them or apple growers in the US?” she asked. The Congress leader said local farmers should be helped and they should get proper prices for their produce.

In June, the US and India agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organisation. India also agreed to reduce tariffs on certain US products, including chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, boric acid, and diagnostic reagents, a United States Trade Representative statement said on Friday.

Also Read : Putin praises PM Modi's policies, calls Make in India programme a right thing

An additional 20 per cent duty was imposed on US apples in 2019 in response to a measure by Washington to increase tariffs on certain steel and aluminium products. There is no reduction on the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duty on apples which is still applicable on all imported apples including in the US at 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry clarified that the decision would not impact local players. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Peeyush Kumar, additional secretary, Commerce Ministry said the government has sufficient policy space to support growers if there is any implication of the move. Kumar said only the additional duty has been removed and the basic duty of 50 per cent will continue besides the minimum import on apples. (ANI)