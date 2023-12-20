Central GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by Rajya Sabha
Central GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by Rajya Sabha
New Delhi: The Parliament passed the Central GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 to raise age limit of the president and members of appellate tribunals. The bill has fixed the minimum age for tribunal members to be 50 years. Government on September 15 notified 31 benches of the GST Appellate Tribunal. However the advocates were not eligible to become a member, unlike other tribunals.
