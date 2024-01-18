New Delhi: Bilkis Bano case, the three convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat case put forth a plea to the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time until four weeks before surrendering before the jail authorities.

The top court on January 8 had quashed the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case, saying the orders were "stereotyped" and passed without application of mind. It had asked the convicts to surrender before jail authorities in two weeks.