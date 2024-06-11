PAN Card of Bihar Private Tutor Used For GST Fraud of Rs 40 Cr, FIR Filed

Muzaffarpur: Bihar Police have initiated a probe into a GST (goods and services tax) fraud after a private tutor from Muzaffarpur complained that his PAN card was used in procuring two fake GST numbers for firms in Delhi and Kerala.

Rahul Kumar, resident of BMP-6 Durgapuri Colony in Muzaffarpur lodged an FIR at Mithanpura police station in this regard. He told police that the matter was revealed when he went to file his income tax return. His lawyer informed him that two GST numbers had been obtained by using his PAN card.

After which, he went to the GST office and met Deputy Commissioner Satyendra Kumar Sinha. It was found that Rs 40 crore GST dues are pending in his name.

Rahul told police that the first GST number is for a firm named Star Enterprises in Kozhikode, which reportedly deals in aluminum, brass and copper sheets. The second GST number is for RK Traders from Uttamnagar division in Delhi and the firm is into the business of dairy products. He alleged that the GST scam amounts to Rs 40 crore.

Since same mobile number and email address were used in both the states, it is clear that the fraud has been committed by the same person or firm, police said.

Mithanpura police station in-charge Ram Iqbal Prasad said, "An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway. Trainee SI Mithun Kumar has been made the IO in this case."

"I have never applied for GST and not even have a current account in my name. I earn my livelihood by giving tuitions to children," Rahul said.

Earlier, a similar GST scam of Rs 64 crore was done in Delhi by using the documents of a mobile mechanic named Shubham of Maharaji Pokhar Mohalla. Shubham too came to know about the matter when he went to file his income tax return.

He had lodged an FIR at the cyber police station on September 20, 2023. After which, the case is being investigated by cyber police station in-charge Seema Devi.

