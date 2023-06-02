New Delhi: Can Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal get enough support from the rest of the Opposition parties to stall the Central ordinance on civil services in the national capital? The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) needs 120 members to defeat the ordinance that may be presented by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha for passage in the monsoon session to be held in July or the subsequent winter session.

But so far, the number of politicians and political parties from whom Arvind Kejriwal has received assurance of support against the ordinance is only 64. In such a situation, the AAP will have to garner the support of at least 56 Rajya Sabha members. Out of a total of 245 seats in Rajya Sabha, 7 seats are still vacant. That is, if 238 members of the Rajya Sabha take part in the voting, then it will be necessary to get the votes of 120 members.

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has a total of 10 members in the Rajya Sabha. Arvind Kejriwal has sought support from leaders of several opposition parties already. He met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Thursday. Later, he told the media that the Supreme Court had given a decision in favour of the Delhi government regarding the services but the Centre overturned the same by bringing the ordinance.

The Delhi CP further said that the situation in the national capital was that the officers were not following the orders of the State government and the ministers. When this ordinance would be presented for passing in the monsoon session, it should be defeated and there was no reason why Congress should not support it, he said. He termed the ordinance an attack on the federal structure. Kejriwal's hope rests on the Congress as well, which has 31 members in the Rajya Sabha, sources said. Sabha.

Article 123 of the Constitution describes in detail the powers of the President to issue ordinances when the Parliament is not in session. The effect of an ordinance remains the same as that of a law passed by the Parliament. This can be withdrawn at any time. However, fundamental rights cannot be taken away from the common people through an ordinance.

Ordinances are issued by the President on the advice of the Union Cabinet. Parliament has the right to make laws. In such a situation, the ordinance has to be approved by the Parliament. It is mandatory for the government to call the Parliament session within 6 months of issuing the ordinance and get it passed. The ordinance is temporary. Parliament's approval is not necessary to issue it. Ordinances are issued to deal with certain pressing circumstances. Their duration is a minimum of 6 weeks and a maximum of 6 months.