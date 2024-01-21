Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow in view of upcoming festivals in the state including the consecration programme of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Under this, action will be taken as per rules if any kind of demonstration is organized in the state capital at any place other than the designated protest site without permission. The road to Ayodhya will remain closed for the common people on January 22. More than 4 thousand policemen will be deployed on the routes of Ayodhya. Apart from this, forces will be deployed in 25 sensitive areas of Lucknow.

Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Upendra Kumar Aggarwal has directed that the consecration of Ram Lalla and other festivals like the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali on January 25, Republic Day January 26, Basant Panchami on February 14, Sant Ravidas Jayanti on February 24, Shabe Barat on February 26 and Mahashivratri on March 8 will all be organised with fanfare.

Not only that, several entrance examinations will also be conducted. With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, chances of pandemonium cannot be ruled out.

According to the order, without the permission of the police, no procession of any kind involving five or more persons will be taken out, nor will a group of five or more persons be formed in a public place, nor will any such group include two. Loudspeakers cannot be used too loudly at any religious place.

In unavoidable circumstances, permission will have to be taken from the Police Commissioner, Joint Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone. Loudspeakers and sound amplification installed at religious places like temple, mosque, gurudwara, church etc. will be limited to the premises of the religious place.

Namaz, worship, processions or other types of religious events and use of loudspeakers in public places will be completely banned. Before doing this, permission will have to be taken from the Deputy Commissioner of Police. No person shall collect or keep bricks, stones, soda water bottles, inflammable substances or any explosive material in any open place or on the roofs of houses, which can be used to create terror or in any violent activities. Besides, it has also been said in the order that within the limits of Lucknow, neither any shopkeeper will sell nor any person will buy Chinese Manjha. No person will fly such kites tied to Chinese manjas or strings, which may cause physical harm to a common citizen or damage to property.

With the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for Monday, January 22, cops have identified 25 sensitive areas of Old Lucknow and deployed 2 companies in addition to 300 policemen.

Apart from this, additional forces have been deployed on Lucknow-Ayodhya road, bus stand, railway station and shopping mall. Traffic diversion has been done for heavy vehicles going to Ayodhya from 8 pm on Sunday night.

Diversion has been fixed from today for all types of vehicles going to Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh via Lucknow. More than 500 forces including 2 PAC companies.

According to Lucknow Police spokesperson, 25 areas of the capital have been identified as sensitive zones. These include Dubagga, Chowk, Bazarkhala, Saadatganj, Thakurganj, Ghantaghar, Nakkas, Balaganj. Keeping in mind the security at these places, 50 extra forces have been found. Two PAC companies have been deployed in these areas.

A total of more than 300 police personnel will keep a strict vigil on these areas on the day of the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Bus stands and shopping malls will also be on the radar. According to the police, from today till January 22, to keep the security system strong, railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, Checking is being done in the huts, slums and localities built within the range of 100-100 meters of the railway line.

Drones will also be used to monitor sensitive areas. Police will keep a special eye on Chowk, Saadatganj, Thakurganj, Ghantaghar, Dubagga, Wazirganj, Aminabad, Moulviganj, Kaiserbagh, Kakori, Mahilabad.

There will be no vehicles outside the shops located on the routes leading to Ayodhya.

Policemen will continuously patrol these routes on seventy bikes.