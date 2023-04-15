SLUGFEST BETWEEN CM BAGHEL BJPS RAMAN SING INTENSIFIES OVER BASTAR MODEL

Raipur Chhattisgarh A political slugfest between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Chief Minister Raman Singh has intensified over the Bastar model BJP s Raman Singh said that the law and order situation has gone for a toss in the state The State government does not give orders to forces to carry out operations in Maoistinfested areas The State government had failed to contain extremistrelated violence in the state The day the Chief Minister makes an announcement we see some untoward incident the next day said Singh adding The Bastar region was reeling under Maoist activities Four BJP workers were killed in the Bastar region When BJP was in power in the state camps were set up in remote areas to wipe out leftwing extremism Though there was an intraparty rivalry in the state Congress Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi came to Chhattisgarh from New Delhi to clarify that everything is under control Raman Singh pointed out Rebutting Raman Singh charges Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said During Raman Singh s time Maoists were ruling the roost Tourists were hesitant to visit the region Innocent tribals were pushed behind bars Youths were disoriented Fake encounters and IED blasts were common features in the Bastar region when Raman Singhled BJP government was in power in the state Also read BJP govt is weakening Constitution Governors role should be reviewed Bhupesh Baghel Our Congress government in Chhattisgarh in the past more than four years worked for improving the condition of tribals BJP s Raman Singh government had taken forest lands belonging to the tribals Our Congress government helped them in restoring their forest land rights Baghel pointed out