FIRE BREAKS OUT AT BHILAI STEEL PLANT SOURCES SAY SMALL SPARK WAS TRIGGER

Bhilai: A fire broke out at the Bhilai Steel Plant triggering panic among employees, who pressed the panic button and ran to and fro for cover as soon as the fire raged at the site on Thursday. There were no reports of any casualty so far.

According to sources, the fire broke out during welding in the gas pipeline of BSP's RMP 2. The fire that was reported at 7 am spread in quick time. Seeing the raging that engulfed a portion of the site, everyone tried to flee the place and the authorities immediately called the fire brigade.

Soon the fire brigade men and police reached the spot. The fire brigade personnel had a tough time dousing the fire. Oil leakage is attributed as the reason for the fire. According to sources, the fire was the fallout of faulty raw material mixing. No attention was paid and welding work was started at the same place creating a trigger for the fire, a source said. The fire broke out due to a spark from welding, he added.

According to the latest information reaching here, fire brigade employees were trying to extinguish the fire. Three to four fire brigade vehicles have been pressed into action. A year ago, more than 10 BSP personnel had died due to a fire in the plant.

Due to the extent of the fire, BSP Steel Plant may have to suffer huge losses, insiders said. Besides, it is also likely to hurt the production.