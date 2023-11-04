Never before in our electoral history had people seen such evidence, Union Minister Smriti Irani told a press conference, accusing Baghel of fighting the polls not with the support of people but hawala and betting operators. "Satta (power) me rah kar satta (betting) ka khel khela hai (he has played the game of betting while being in power)," she said, attacking Baghel.

The chief minister has in turn accused the BJP of using central investigation agencies to target him ahead of the assembly polls in the state on November 7 and 17. Hitting back, Irani said the Enforcement Directorate's probe is based on the details of investigations by police in Chhattisgarh as well as Andhra Pradesh and asked if Baghel is putting his own government in the dock.