Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo lost from the Ambikapur constituency by just 94 votes. While Singh Deo polled 90,686 votes, BJP's Rajesh Agarwal, who emerged victorious, polled 90780 votes.

The Congress was thrown out of power in Chhattisgarh where the BJP is set to form the next government. Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel handed over his resignation letter to the state Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandran late on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, several interesting battles unfolded. There were close fights on several seats here. In Kanker, BJP's Asharam Netam of defeated Shankar Dhruva of Congress by just 16 votes.

An intriguing fight took place in the Pali-Tanakhar constituency where Tuleshwar Singh Markam of the Gondwana Republic Party won the election by 714 votes. This is the only seat in the state that was won by any candidate other than the BJP and Congress. Tuleshwar is the son of late Hira Singh Markam, founder of the Gondwana Republic Party and its national president.

Some of the interesting battles: