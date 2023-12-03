Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo loses from Ambikapur by whisker
Published: 1 hours ago
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo loses from Ambikapur by whisker
Published: 1 hours ago
Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo lost from the Ambikapur constituency by just 94 votes. While Singh Deo polled 90,686 votes, BJP's Rajesh Agarwal, who emerged victorious, polled 90780 votes.
The Congress was thrown out of power in Chhattisgarh where the BJP is set to form the next government. Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel handed over his resignation letter to the state Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandran late on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, several interesting battles unfolded. There were close fights on several seats here. In Kanker, BJP's Asharam Netam of defeated Shankar Dhruva of Congress by just 16 votes.
An intriguing fight took place in the Pali-Tanakhar constituency where Tuleshwar Singh Markam of the Gondwana Republic Party won the election by 714 votes. This is the only seat in the state that was won by any candidate other than the BJP and Congress. Tuleshwar is the son of late Hira Singh Markam, founder of the Gondwana Republic Party and its national president.
Some of the interesting battles:
- Brijmohan Agarwal from Raipur South: From Raipur South, BJP's Brijmohan Agarwal defeated Mahant Ramsundar Das of Congress by 67,719 votes. Brijmohan Aggarwal polled 1,09,263 votes.
- Anuj Sharma from Dharsimwa: BJP candidate Anuj Sharma won from the Dharsimwa assembly, a high-profile seat of the Raipur division, with a thumping majority. He defeated Chhaya Verma by 44,343 votes.
- BJP candidate OP Chaudhary won from Raigarh Assembly constituency by 64,443 votes.
- From Durg City, BJP candidate Gajendra Yadav defeated Congress candidate Arun Vora by 48,697 votes.
- BJP's Arun Sao won from the Lormi Assembly constituency by 45,891 votes.
- Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh won from Rajnandgaon by over 40,000 votes. Raman Singh defeated Girish Dewangan of Congress.
- Ishwar Sahu defeated Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey from the Saja Assembly seat. Sahu, who was contesting for the first-time defeated Choubey, a seven-time MLA and minister. Sahu won by 5,308 votes.
- From Bhilai Nagar, Congress candidate Devendra Yadav defeated BJP candidate Prem Prakash Pandey by 1,264 votes.
- From Bindranvaggarh, Congress candidate Janak Dhruv defeated BJP candidate Govardhan Singh Manjhi by 816 votes.
- Tuleshwar Singh Markam of the Gondwana Gantantra Party has won from the Pali Tanakhar seat of Korba district in Chhattisgarh by 714 votes.
- BJP candidate Gomati Sai won from Pathalgaon Assembly constituency by just 255 votes.
- BJP candidate DD Baghel won from Navagarh Assembly constituency by 15,169 votes.
- Chaitram Atami defeated Chhaviendra Karma, son of Mahendra Karma, from the Dantewada Assembly constituency by 16,803 votes