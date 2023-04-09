Muzaffarpur (Bihar) : Union Minister Nityanand Ray was returning from Motihari towards Patna when his convoy came under attack. A young man attacked the convoy near Vishunpur Saraiya Chowk under Deoria police station of the city. According to the information, there were no injuries to anybody except a couple of cars were damaged.

This attack did not affect BJP leader Nityanand Rai at all. It is said that this convoy of MP was returning from Motihari on Saturday evening when a young man came and stood on the road in front of this convoy with a stick. In this way, the young man had reached to attack the Union Minister's convoy. The reason for the youth's attack is not immediately known.

While media reports are coming out that the young man started attacking the Union Minister's convoy with a stick. In this attack, the glasses of two vehicles running in the convoy were damaged. However, this thing is being rejected by the police. During this whole incident, Nityanand Rai's convoy kept moving ahead from there.

It is said that some security personnel had removed that young man from the front of the vehicle. This was the reason that the young man could not reach the vehicle of BJP MP Nityanand Rai. Only then the minister's convoy could pass from there. On the other hand, on this matter, the district police say that no convoy vehicle was damaged in any way. There is no other damage of any kind and the news is completely misleading, said the district police deny.