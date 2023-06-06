Patna (Bihar) : Refuting allegations by the rivals, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that a show-cause notice is being given to the infrastructure firm in connection with the collapse of the under-construction bridge at Bhagalpur in the State on June 4. At the same time, the Deputy CM asserted that action would be initiated against all those who would be found guilty in this incident.

A part of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge crumbled and fell into the waters on Sunday. Following this, a political uproar was triggered in Bihar with the opposition parties in the State blaming the Nitish Kumar Government for the lack of quality in construction. Amidst this, the ruling grand alliance leaders have come in strong defence.

Deputy CM Tejashwi asserted that the overall 3.1 km bridge will be constructed and completed in a time-bound manner considering the fact that it was a dream project of the Chief Minister. In the latest incident, a 200-meter stretch of the bridge came down. The overall bridge was being constructed by SP Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd at Rs 1,170 Cr.

In the past, Tejashwi had claimed that he had raised some problems regarding the construction of pillar number five of the bridge when he was in opposition itself. The Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge is aimed at connecting Aguani in the Khagaria district with Sultanganj in the Bhagalpur district. The deadline for its completion was being extended for various reasons in the past four years. Sources said that an engineer directly involved in the construction of this bridge has been suspended.