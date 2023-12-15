"My son is very innocent", says 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach Lalit Jha's father

Darbhanga (Bihar): The ‘mastermind’ Lalit Jha behind the Parliament security breach on Thursday, surrendered himself before the Delhi police. During interrogation, it was revealed that Lalit hails from Darbhanga in Bihar. After that, the police verified his address and reached there. The Darbhanga police also reached Jha’s house and interrogated his family members.

During the interrogation, Lalit’s father Devnanad Jha and mother Manjula Jha said that their son is not a criminal and is not involved in any kind of criminal activity. “To date, there is not a single case filed against him. You can ask the villagers also”, said Lalit’s mother.

Lalit’s father said, “He (Lalit) took a train to Delhi on December 10. Every time, he used to come home during Chhath. But this time, he didn’t get the ticket so he didn’t come. “We got the news of his arrest from others”, he added. However, he kept mum when asked about why he visited Delhi. He further added, “My son is innocent and he has not done anything wrong. We have no idea how all this happened. My son is innocent and we will approach the court to seek justice”.

“My son was good in his studies. He also received an award from Mithilanchal Parishad”, he said. Lalit has two siblings and he is the middle son. After completing his BA from Kolkata Maheshwarim, Jha was engaged in giving tuition. His father was a scholar in Kolkata.