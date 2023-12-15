New Delhi : The Delhi Police registered a case against four accused persons in the Dec 13 Parliament security breach under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The four arrested accused are identified as Sagar Sharma (26), Manoranjan D (34), Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Devi (37).

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan were accused of striking terror inside the Lok Sabha while Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were charged with resorting to a terror act outside the Parliament. All the four were charged under Sections 16 (punishment for a terror act) and 18 (punishment for terror conspiracy) under the stringent anti-terror law, UAPA, which is non-bailable. Those convicted under Section 16 and 18 of UAPA are punishable with jail for not less than five years and extendable up to life besides being liable for fine.

The Delhi police, who are investigating into the Parliament attack case, described it as a "well-planned attack". An NIA court gave the four accused persons, who were arrested from inside and outside the Parliament, to the police custody for seven days for interrogation. The case against the four accused was booked at the Parliament Street police station.

In addition to the UAPA Sections, the four accused were also charged under the IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (causing riot by wanton provocation), 452 (criminal trespass), 186 (obstructing a public servant) and 353 (assault on public servant), police sources said.