Saharsa (Bihar): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her neighbour's son-in-law. Police recovered her body from the nearby cornfield. The accused is yet to be arrested. The victim was missing since March 16 and her relatives had lodged a complaint at the Salkhua police station. Her body was found by the field workers when they came to work there on Saturday.

The girl's family and police reached the spot after getting information. The victim's father held his neighbour's son-in-law responsible for the crime. He said that the accused, who had come to their neighbour's house, had visited their home on March 16. He said that his daughter was present in the house at that time. The accused was given a cordial welcome by the victim's family and was also served dinner.

After dinner, the accused took the victim out of the house on the pretext of gifting her chocolates. The girl has been missing since then. The victim's father said they did not know where the accused had taken his daughter and the family got worried after the girl did not return home for a long time. Then the family lodged a police complaint.

"The man raped my daughter and then killed her before dumping her body in the cornfield," the victim's father complained. After recovering the victim's body, police sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Also Read: MP: 4-year-old girl raped, found in a field after 16 hrs; accused detained

Chiraiyan police in-charge Ramshamkar Kumar said the victim's family registered a missing complaint on March 16. The family has accused their neighbour's son-in-law of the crime, he said.