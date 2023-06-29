Patna: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a barrage of attacks on Opposition parties soon after anti-BJP forces huddled for a unity march in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister appears to have softened his stand on PM Modi.

Four days after the Opposition unity meeting in Patna, PM Modi launched a counter-attack on Opposition parties in Bhopal saying punitive actions will be taken against all those who are corrupt. Lalu Prasad Yadav, the patriarch of the RJD, an ally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU has been targeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sharpened attack on dynasty politics in Bihar.

In a veiled attack on Nitish kumar, PM Modi gave reference to a politician, who, he said, is protecting another 'scam-tainted' who along with his family is neck-deep in corruption.

Nitish Kumar whose 'bonhomie' with Lalu Prasad Yadav is making headlines these days, however, preferred not to react to PM Minister's comment. Despite being asked Nitish to react by the media after a political event held in Patna on the occasion of late Mungerilal's death anniversary, the Bihar CM evaded the query.

"Keep working. Everything will fall into place. Leave it for now,"- Kumar said. On being persuaded, Nitish said, "We will know when the time comes." The RJD often accused party leaders are hounded by central agencies with the family of lalu Prasad Yadav as one of their targets.

Kumar also did not answer to reporters after he was reached for comments on the Modi government's strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code. On being asked about Amit Shah's visit to Bihar on Thursday, Kumar said, "Everyone is free to come here. Everyone has the right to visit Bihar." Asked for his comment on the Opposition parties' meeting here, which was hosted by him, the Bihar CM said, "The meeting is over. We will speak later on this."