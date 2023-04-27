Sahasra (Bihar): Mafia turned politician former Anand Mohan walked out of Saharsa Mandal Jail on Thursday. The former MP was released from jail a few hours prior to his scheduled release time which was slated to be 2 pm in the afternoon. Jail Superintendent Amit Kumar has confirmed his release from prison. Anand Mohan got back to jail on Wednesday at 4:20 pm in Saharsa jail after completing 15 days on parole for his son Chetan Anand's wedding.

Anand Mohan's release came through after the Nitish Kumar government recently amended Rule 481 (i) of the Bihar Prison Manual 2012 on account of which 27 prisoners were notified to be released. By this amendment “murder of a public servant on duty” clause was removed from the rulebook. This clause, earlier prohibited the release of any person convicted of killing a public servant on duty.

Also read: "Anand Singh being released from jail for getting Rajput votes in Bihar..." alleges slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife

Mafia leader Anand Mohan was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted for the murder of the then Gopalganj District Magistrate M G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The lower court had sentenced him to death. However, he appealed to the Patna High Court, which in 2008 sentenced him to life imprisonment. In 2012, the Supreme Court also upheld the decision of the Patna High Court.

Anand Mohan has already served a sentence of 14 years in the DM murder case. Sources say that there was rising political pressure mounting on the ruling government for his release. On the other hand, Dalit organizations and some political parties have started protesting ever since the release order of the convicted gangster became public.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati and the slain DM's family have opposed Anand Mohan's release. The BJP has also raised objections to the release in a subdued tone, party sources said. While Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi have opposed the release, leaders like Union Minister Giriraj Singh and former Minister Amarendra Pratap Singh supported it.

Reacting to the release of the murder conflict, Padma, the daughter of the slain DM, said that the Nitish Kumar government has set a wrong example by tweaking the Prison Rules. Talking to ANI, Padma said "It is disheartening for us that Anand Mohan Singh has been released from jail today. The government should reconsider this decision. I request Nitish Kumar ji to give a second thought to this decision. It is unfair not just to a family but to the whole nation. We will appeal against this decision."

Uma Devi, the wife of the then Gopalganj DM said the public will protest against Anand Mohan's release. "Releasing him is a wrong decision. CM should not encourage these types of things. If he (Anand Mohan) will contest elections in the future the public should boycott him. I appeal to send him (Anand Mohan) back to jail," she said speaking to ANI.