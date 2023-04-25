Hyderabad (Telangana): Slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Devi on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the Bihar government's decision to release from jail former Lok Sabha member Anand Mohan Singh who was convicted in the murder case of her husband. She further alleged that Singh is being released from jail just to get "Rajput votes" as there is "caste politics in Bihar."

Speaking to ANI, Uma Devi said, "We are not happy, we feel it is wrong. There is caste politics in Bihar, he is a Rajput, so he will get Rajput votes. Otherwise, what is the need of releasing a criminal? He will be given an election ticket so that he can bring Rajput votes".

Earlier in the day, the Bihar government issued a notification regarding the release of 27 prisoners including former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan Singh from jail. Hours after this, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attended the engagement function of Singh's son, Chetan Anand who is RJD MLA.

It is pertinent to note that the Bihar government's decision came after a tweak in rules. Earlier this month, the government removed the clause forbidding the remission of jail term for those convicted of murdering a public servant on duty.

Anand Singh was convicted in the 1994 murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah who was lynched by a mob near Bihar's Muzaffarpur district in 1994. In 2007, Singh was given a death sentence by a local court, but later his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 2008 by Patna High Court. (ANI)