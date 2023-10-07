FARMERS AGITATION WILL BE LAUNCHED IN BIHAR SOON SAYS BKU NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON RAKESH TIKAIT

Patna (Bihar): National spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait, who is on a three-day tour of Bihar, will be visiting various districts in the state. The farmer leader speaking to ETV Bharat said that the organisation will carry out the farmers' movement in Bihar soon. It is also learned that Rakesh Tikait had shot off a letter to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for launching a farmers' agitation in the state.

The farmers' land in Bihar is being acquired at a low price, much below the market rate. The Mandi system (marketing yards) was abolished in the state and farmers were not getting the remunerative price of their produce. The farmers' agitation is the need of the hour in Bihar and it will be started soon across the state, said Tikait.

At the national level the farmers' movement was successful, but in the case of Bihar where farmers are divided on caste lines and the majority of farmers have small land holdings, in this scenario to what extent the proposed agitation will move forward? Accepting the fact that farmers in Bihar are divided on caste lines or marginal land holdings, Tikait said, "This the challenge in Bihar before starting the agitation. We will be able to unite farmers and bring them under one roof. We have Shamyukta Kisan Morcha at the national level for uniting farmers belonging to different states."