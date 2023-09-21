Patna: Bihar is seeing a surge in dengue as the state recorded 333 cases of the disease on Wednesday taking the overall number of such cases beyond 3,000 in 2023 so far.

State capital Patna recorded the maximum 91 cases pushing the overall toll in the district to 916 this year. The hospitals in the state have been prepped up to deal with the surge and several beds have been reserved for dengue cases. Authorities are also carrying out preventive measures including spraying insecticides (fogging).

As many as 274 dengue patients are admitted in 12 government medical college hospitals in the state including 115 at JLN Medical College and Hospital at Bhagalpur. A total of 62 patients are undergoing treatment in the four medical college hospitals of Patna. There are 16 patients admitted at PMCH, 16 at IGIMS, 20 at AIIMS, and 10 at NMCH.

So far this year, 3099 cases of dengue have been reported in the state of which the bulk (2824 cases) were recorded alone in September. Bhagalpur, Siwan, Jamui, Aurangabad, Saran, and Munger are among the most affected districts. In the last 24 hours, 53 patients have been admitted to several government hospitals.

Dengue patients should drink plenty of water: The Health Department and the Urban Development Department are jointly giving special emphasis on fogging and anti-larva spraying in dengue-affected areas. In view of the increasing cases of dengue in Patna, senior doctor Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha has appealed to the people not to allow water stagnation anywhere near their houses.

In dengue, there is a lack of water in the body, hence to keep the body hydrated, a patient must drink plenty of water and consume electrolytes. Doctors also advise wearing full-sleeve clothes and using mosquito nets while sleeping.