Patna: - Patna, the capital city of Bihar, finds itself grappling with a severe dengue outbreak as the latest count reveals a staggering 435 patients within the city limits alone. This alarming surge in cases has taken the total number of dengue infections in Bihar to a worrying 1,332, with a significant portion of 1,057 cases being reported in the month of September alone.

The Bhagalpur Medical College has emerged as a hotspot with 127 patients, closely followed by Patna's Medical College Hospital, which has reported 57 cases. To combat the spread of the disease, the Municipal Corporation has initiated an extensive campaign involving rapid anti-larva spraying and fogging operations across Patna, aiming to halt the relentless advance of dengue.

The epicentre of this dengue outbreak in the capital city lies in Patliputra, and several other neighbourhoods including Bankipur, Kankarbagh, Patna City, Phulwarisharif, Kumhrar, and Shastri Nagar have also succumbed to becoming dengue hotspots.

In response to this public health crisis, Animesh Parashar, the Municipal Commissioner of Patna, stressed the gravity of the situation and swiftly deployed health officials to all zones to confront the surging dengue cases. "Medical teams from the Health Department are actively engaged in educating residents about effective dengue prevention measures, and they are diligently conducting fogging and anti-larvae spraying in affected households," Parashar stated.

Furthermore, Parashar highlighted the innovative use of Smart City's Variable Messaging Display, DMD, and PS systems to disseminate crucial information to the public about dengue prevention measures. He stated, "Instructions have been issued to carry out anti-larva spraying and fogging procedures three times daily in 50 houses within every ward. Additionally, residents are being sensitized about the importance of preventing water stagnation around their homes and using mosquito nets while sleeping. Citizens can report complaints related to fogging and anti-larva spraying by contacting 155304."

In a concerted effort to combat the outbreak, a total of 375 flying squads have been deployed to conduct anti-larva spraying operations in various wards. Moreover, static teams have been stationed at prominent medical institutions like PMCH, IGIMS, and NMCH to carry out regular fogging and anti-larvae operations within these hospitals, aiming to curtail the spread of dengue within healthcare facilities.

With the dengue outbreak gripping Patna and several other parts of Bihar, the government and municipal authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their battle against this deadly disease, emphasizing public awareness and active measures to mitigate the ongoing crisis. The situation remains a matter of great concern for residents, healthcare workers, and authorities alike, as they join forces to combat the dengue menace.

