BUXAR NORTHEAST EXPRESS TRAIN ACCIDENT AROUND 30 TRAINS CANCELED ROUTES OF MANY OTHERS CHANGED

Buxar: After the accident of Northeast Express train in Buxar district of Bihar on Wednesday , authorities have canceled about 30 trains even as routes of many others have been changed, sources said on Friday. The Northeast Express train which was on way from Delhi's Anand Vihar to Kamakhya met with an accident when at least six coaches of the train derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday night.

At least four passengers were killed in the accident even as at least 70 others were injured. Sources said that currently, trains have not been able to operate on the said track which is undergoing repair work. The Delhi-Howrah rail route has been completely stalled for 33 hours. Besides, the routes of many trains have been changed and about 30 trains have been cancelled, sources said.

Railway officials have reached Buxar to investigate the train accident. Officials said that injured passengers in the train accident are being treated in Buxar, Bhojpur and Patna AIIMS. There are 12 patients admitted in AIIMS of the capital Patna, in which all the people are said to be out of danger. Three of the deceased were identified as Usha Bhandari and her eight-year-old daughter Amrita Kumari, residents of Sadian village in Tinsukia district of Assam who were going from Delhi to Assam and 27-year-old Zaid of Sapateya Vishnupur in Kishanganj, Bihar-going from Delhi to Kishanganj.

The fourth deceased has not been identified so far. Union Minister and Buxar MP Ashwini Choubey, BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary and JAP President Pappu Yadav visited the spot of the accident and inquired about the condition of the injured passengers. Pappu Yadav has accused the railway administration of hiding the number of deceased.