TMC Worker Shot Dead in Post-poll Violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Murshidabad: West Bengal's Murshidabad district is witnessing post-poll violence after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed in a shootout. The local TMC leaders have blamed BJP-backed goons for the incident.

The deceased, identified as Sanatan Mandal (32), resident of Sreepur Paragram area of Hariharpara here, was a milk trader by profession. He was known as a TMC activist at the local level.

According to local sources, Sanatan was going to Sreepur from Choa along with two other youths on a bike on Sunday night. While passing through Ghaznipur Ghoshpara road, some miscreants shot at them from the field. Sanatan was injured and taken to a nearby health centre.

When his condition deteriorated, Sanatan was shifted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where he died during treatment. Hariharpara Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, which has triggered panic in the area.

A complaint has been filed against the BJP in this connection. "BJP has a strong presence in Sreepur Paragram and the party got a lead from a booth here. This is the reason behind all this violence," local Trinamool leader Rocky Islam said.

However, the BJP has refuted the allegation. BJP organisational district president Shakharov Sarkar said they have nothing to do with the incident. "The TMC worker's murder is a result of the party's factionalism and we demand an impartial police investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari moved the Calcutta High Court on Monday, claiming that numerous incidents of post-poll violence were taking place in the state following the Lok Sabha polls.

A division bench presided over by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam informed that the court will take up the petition for hearing on Wednesday.

Barring a few sporadic incidents, polling was overall peaceful in Murshidabad but post-poll related tension has ensued here.

