'Grossly Incorrect': Suresh Gopi on Reports about His Decision to Resign from Modi Cabinet 3.0

Thiruvananthapuram : Actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi, who is newly sworn in as union minister of state, has dismissed reports about his decision to quit the Modi Cabinet 3.0 as false. The reports purportedly quoted Suresh Gopi as telling reporters that he has informed the BJP leadership about his inability to continue in the ministry as he has to finish his movies. Also, there are reports that Suresh Gopi's supporters are upset that he is not given Cabinet rank.

Refuting these reports, Suresh Gopi posted a message on X, saying, "A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM@narendramodi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala."

Earlier, reports emerged saying that Suresh Gopi told reporters that he will be relieved from the Union Ministry soon once the party leadership will take a decision on his request.

Whereas, one senior office bearer of state BJP told to ETV Bharat that the case was already resolved. The issues raised by Suresh Gopi were already discussed by central leadership and approval was given to complete his commitments in the film industry. He also said the Central leadership will suggest a time frame to complete his movie commitments.

Kerala BJP leaders were of the feeling that the development will adversely affect the party's growth in Kerala. They are also trying to sort out the crisis. Some senior leaders from BJP suspect that Suresh Gopi is trying to put pressure on central leadership for a cabinet berth. It will also leave a bad mark for the Modi 3.O ministry. Central leadership is also taking the developments seriously.

After the historic huge victory from Thrissur, Suresh Gopi's supporters were expecting a cabinet berth. Sources close to him said Suresh Gopi had a feeling that he was not rewarded accordingly. His supporters believe his thumping victory demands a Cabinet berth for him. There were reports that Suresh Gopi was unhappy after he was offered only a minister of state.

Suresh Gopi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram a day prior to the swearing in ceremony without informing any one and flew back to Delhi just hours ahead of swearing-in after calls from BJP central leadership. While leaving for Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram airport, Suresh Gopi told to reporters that "Narendra Modi called me and I am obeying".

Due to his last minute journey, he wasn't able to attend the tea party hosted by PM at his residence. He directly went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to take oath. But a few hours after the ceremony, he again responded to media that he will be relieved from ministry soon.

Though Suresh Gopi is citing reasons related his acting and call sheets, sources said induction of BJP Kerala state general secretary and senior leader George Kurien from Kerala in the ministry as MoS offended him. Suresh Gopi fought against both LDF and UDF candidates in Thrissur and became victorious with a huge margin. Sources close to Suresh Gopi hints that he is having a feeling that his hard work was not considered seriously by the leadership.

Another piece of information came out saying that Suresh Gopi himself demanded that he should not be given cabinet status as he had to complete the films he had taken. These films include one with Mammootty and Kunchakko Boban produced by Mammootty Company, three films produced by Gokulam Gopalan including a big budget project, and the second part of Shaji Kailas's Chintamani murder case. Films like Varaham, Janaki V/s State of Kerala, are pending release.