Sitamarhi: In a rerun of the Delhi stabbing incident, a frenzied lover in Bihar's Sitamarhi stabbed his girlfriend 12 times leaving her critically wounded. The youth was arrested by the police within seven hours of the incident had taken place.

The relatives have admitted the girl to a private clinic in Sitamarhi for treatment. After the attack, the boy fled the house along with his family members. Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Tiwari said the arrested youth has been identified as Chandan Kumar, son of Ramesh Shah, resident of Haribela village of Diggi Panchayat. Earlier, cops of Bathnaha Police Station arrested the youth from Jagdar village under Parihar police station area limits.

During the interrogation, Chandan admitted that he was in love with the girl for the last five years. The girl initially gave her commitment to marry Chandan but later backtracked at the insistence of her kin and neighbours. Being enraged at this, the youth attacked her with a dagger and fled after leaving her critcally injured. Incidentally, former MLC Raj Kishore Kushwaha, who was passing by the spot of the incident, noticed the incident and arranged for the injured girl's admission to a private clinic in Sitamarhi.

The girl, who was fatally stabbed 12 times in her body and sustained five dagger injuries in her stomach, is lying in a critical condition at the hospital. According to locals, after Chandan had filmed a private video of the girl six months ago and made it viral, her parents decided against their daughter's marriage with the youth.