Chhapra (Bihar): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday confirmed that 77 people died after consuming spurious liquor in November-December last year, contradicting the local administration's claims of the death toll being 44. NHRC, in its 18-page report stated that 75 per cent of the deceased were from backward communities and majority included drivers, farmers, laborers and tea sellers or unemployed people. The commission has recommended rehabilitation for the victims' families along with compensation of Rs four lakh to the victims' families.

The commission's report mentioned that many families, where the victims were the main earning members, are having a very difficult time to survive. It has also complained that the inquiry team did not get the administration's support or security assistance. The inquiry team collected information after interracting with the victims directly. It has been revealed that dead bodies of 32 people were burnt by the relatives without postmortem.

In November and December last year, several people died after drinking spurious liquor in Bahrauli Mashrakh Takht under Mashrakh police station area, Gopalbari, Kharouni Lalapur of Madhaura police station area and many other areas. In an apparent bid to conceal actual figures, the district administration claimed that 44 people had died in this connection. Now, the NHRS's report has raised questions on the local administration's investigation as well.

After consuming spurious liquor, people reached the local health centres with complaints of loss of eyesight and burning sensation in the chest. While many people died, several lost their eyesights. Initially, the issue did not gain much attention, later on the administration intervened when the number of deaths started increasing. The investigation was conducted hurredly and many people were arrested. Sadar Hospital confirmed the death toll to be 44 though unofficially it was revealed that the figure rose to 77. The government and the administration kept denying.

After Opposition raised the issue, a 10-member team of NHRC reached Chhapra for investigation. The team met the relatives and officials of the victims on December 21, 22 and 23 and probed into the matter. During investigation, it was found that 32 dead bodies were burnt without postmortem.