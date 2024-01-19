Majuli (Assam): Taking a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached the state, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday said that the ‘Yatra’ will expose the former and how he is looting the north-eastern state.

Venugopal said, "This Yatra will expose him (Himanta Biswa Sarma) as the most corrupt CM of Assam. He is totally scared about this. The reception received by the Yatra is also making him scared. The Assam CM is insulting the people of Assam".