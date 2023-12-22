Titabor (Assam): Tension prevails in Assam after villagers from Jorhat district alleged intrusion by armed miscreants from Nagaland, who entered the Assam land area and terrorised villagers on Thursday afternoon. As per the report, the Naga group entered the 62 Ghoriya village of Bekajan, near Titabor in Jorhat district. The villagers in Assam accused miscreants of not only threatening them but also of firing seven rounds of bullets at the pet dog of Mantus Konwar, a local of Jorhat village.

The local Assam villagers claimed that a section of Nagaland miscreants have been trying to hamper peace by re-creating conflict between the people on the border. Therefore, the indigenous locals have urged the state government to step into the matter and notify the Nagaland government.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio are set to resolve the vexed decade-old boundary dispute between two neighbouring states. Both sides convened a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House on December 18. During the meeting, both CMs held discussions to find an amicable solution to the prolonged inter-state boundary dispute and other matters between the two neighbouring states.

Following this, the Assam CM also took to his verified X handle and wrote, “Met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji & Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio ji in New Delhi today.”