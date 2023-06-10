New Delhi Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur an intelligence bureau IB report has revealed that insurgents of the state be it those from the valley or hills are engaged in hitandrun operations from their safe havens in Myanmar On Friday suspected Meitei militants dressed as security personnel killed three people including a woman at Khoken village bordering Kangpokpi and Imphal West district of Manipur So far nearly 100 people lost their lives and over 300 injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month agoThe IB report stated that the porous border is helping the militants accomplish their mission India and Myanmar share a long border of over 1600 km Four NorthEastern States including Arunachal Pradesh Nagaland Manipur and Mizoram share their international boundary with Myanmar“Insurgents of Manipur with the help of Myanmar are able to run their business well in India The porous border gives them advantages to carry out all their plans including carrying out attacks on security forces escaping safely after their attack smuggling arms and grenades to the valley to carry out attacks threatening the people on the phone kidnapping and detaining people the report saidThe report stated that crossborder smuggling trafficking of drugs humans artefacts fake Indian currency notes FICN illegal immigrants wildlife trafficking and illegal goods are the major concerns for security agencies “In the recent past sudden demographic changes are observed and analysis shows that law enforcement agencies could detect and identify considerable numbers of immigrants who have infiltrated through the porous borders However ethnic homogeneity in the border areas with the populace of the neighbouring country is a major issue for the security agencies the report statedIt said that ethnic conflicts in Manipur and separatist movements in Myanmar have added fuel to the changing demographic profile of borders and the shift in the ethnic balance of communities is the result of illegal migration in the border districts of ManipurManipur has close proximity to the Golden Triangle since its borders Myanmar Golden Triangle includes the areas of Myanmar Laos and Thailand where the cultivation and production of drugs is highly prevalent “Drugs including opium heroin methamphetamine WY Yaba tablets and many more are smuggled from Myanmar into the northeast After the recent changes in the Golden Triangle the search for new areas for cultivation of drugs found Manipurs climate topography and security conditions as suitable alternatives the report saidNow drugs are illicitly cultivated in India especially in the border areas of Manipur and they travel through the same route for trade Cheap ephedrine and pseudoephedrine based anticold medicines are trafficked from North India to Myanmar through Moreh They come back through the porous border as methamphetamine variants for peddling across India and Bangladesh the report saidIt further said that the main entry and exit point for illegal goods is Moreh Roughly 80 per cent of the items are being smuggled at or near Moreh Smuggling has long been a problem along the porous MyanmarIndia border which has also benefited the various local ethnic insurgent groups the report saidAlso read Govt sets up committee in Manipur to facilitate peacemaking process