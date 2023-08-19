CENTRE NSCN IM TALKS LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE ON SUNDAY

New Delhi: A day after three village volunteers have been killed by miscreants in a Naga-dominated area of Ukhrul district in Manipur, the major Naga rebel outfit, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) on Saturday warned two different rebel groups to abstain from this kind of bloodshed in Naga areas.

“What happened on August 18 at Sipijang village situated near Thowai Kuki village in Ukhrul district where three Kuki villagers were allegedly killed by the combined forces of KYKL (KangleiYawol Kanna Lup) and MNRF (Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front) is something NSCN-IM strongly condemn as it has taken place within the jurisdiction of Nagalim,” the outfit said.

It said that such conduct is an “unwarrantable intrusion”. “MNRF doesn’t represent the interest and welfare of Nagas in Manipur as they are under the sponsorship of the Manipur valley-based organisation. Under no circumstances did the Nagas want the Meitei-Kuki-Zo violence spilt into Naga areas. No ethnic blood should flow in Naga areas in the name of Meitei-Kuki-Zo ethnic conflicts,” the outfit warned.

A top NSCN-IM leader told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity that such bloodshed in Naga areas will not at all be tolerated. “Meiteis should not attack Kukis from the jurisdiction of Nagas,” he said. When asked about the role of the State government of Manipur, the NSCN-IM leader blamed Chief Minister N Biren Singh for the ongoing ethnic clash.

“Biren Singh is trying to find an escape route and blames the outside forces for the Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence,” he said. Echoing the same view, Lok Sabha MP from the Outer Manipur constituency representing Naga People’s Front (NPF) Lorho S Pfoze said that the violence should not spill over to Naga inhabited areas. “The government both at the Centre and State should take cohesive actions to control the situation,” Pfoze said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited the general secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) Thuingaleng Muivah to Delhi for a crucial round of talks. The talks between the Government of India and NSCN-IM are likely to take place on Sunday. “Our team already reached New Delhi on Friday. Chief Negotiator Muivah is reaching Delhi on Saturday by chartered flight,” said an NSCN-IM leader.

Government sources said that senior officials from the Home Ministry and IB, including AK Mishra, are likely to attend the talks with the Naga leadership. It is worth mentioning that Muivah during the 77th Independence Day celebrations has said that the Central government has officially acknowledged that it is the legitimate right of the Nagas to integrate all Naga areas in the region.

“On the issue of integration of all Naga areas, the Central government has officially acknowledged that it is the legitimate right of the Nagas and therefore, it shall be finalised accordingly,” Muivah has said. The integration of all Naga areas in the Northeast will include areas from Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The talks between the Government of India and NSCN-IM have been going on for more than two decades.