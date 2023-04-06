ASSAM BJP MLA CALLS FOR DEMOLITION OF TAJ MAHAL AND QUTUB MINAR

Guwahati: A BJP MLA from Assam has made a sensational statement amidst the ongoing controversy over the exclusion of chapters of Mughal history from the NCERT syllabus. The BJP MLA from the Mariani constituency Rupjyoti Kurmi has called for the demolition of the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar and the construction of big temples there.

One year's salary will be given for the construction of the temple

Rupjyoti Kurmi made a series of explosive remarks about Mughal history in front of the Assam Assembly premises. MLA Kurmi supported the exclusion of parts of Mughal history from the NCERT syllabus. He also called for the demolition of Qutub Minar and the Taj Mahal, monuments of the Mughal Empire. The MLA called for the demolition of these two monuments and the construction of larger temples in those places. He added that he will donate one year's salary on his own for the construction of the temples.

Investigate the Shahjahan-Mumtaz affair

MLA Kurmi did not stop calling only for the demolition of the Taj Mahal. He again made a derogatory statement in front of the media on Wednesday. He said that "Shah Jahan had built the Taj Mahal with the money collected from stealing and robbery." The MLA also questioned why Shahjahan had married three other women besides Mumtaz if he (Shah Jahan) had built the Taj Mahal in memory of his love for his wife Mumtaz. He also said that the love affair between Mumtaz and Shah Jahan should be investigated.

Advocate lodged case against Rupjyoti Kurmi

An advocate has lodged a case against MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi with Latashil police station in Guwahati for his remarks on the Taj Mahal and Mughal Badshah Shahjahan. Gauhati High Court advocate Taizuddin Ahmed has termed such remarks of Rupjyoti Kurmi as an anti-national. Advocate Ahmed submitted a CD containing Rupjyoti's comments. He urged the police for appropriate action against the MLA.