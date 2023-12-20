2023 WHEN MANIPUR VIOLENCE ROCKED THE NATION STREETS AND THE PARLIAMENT

Hyderabad/Imphal: May 3, 2023 will be remembered as the 'Black Day' in the history of Manipur when ethnic violence first broke in the northeastern state. The violence broke out during the Tribal Solidarity March which was organised in the northeastern state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Schedule Tribe status.

It was just the tip of the iceberg. What followed was unabated violence - a dark saga in the history of one of the most picturesque states of the country. For the record, Meiteis account for around 53 per cent of the state's population and reside mostly in the Imphal valley, while the tribals, including the Nagas and Kukis, constitute around 40 per cent and stay mostly in the hill districts.

The violence caught the eye of the entire nation and especially the incident where two women were raped and paraded naked in the strife-torn state shook conscious of global citizens. The 'Mayhem' in Manipur became a global headline as violence continued for one and half months and later sporadic incidents of violence kept rocking the scenic state.

History of violence in Manipur: This is not the first time that violence erupted in Manipur. Clashes had erupted in 1992 between the Naga and Kuki community. Then in 1997 Manipur once again witnessed clashes between Kuki and Paite community.

Demand by Meitei Community is a decade old: The demand of the Meitei community for a Schedule Tribe status is an old one and the community has been pressing for it for the past 10 years.

PM yet to visit Manipur: Another crucial point to ponder over is that when the state was burning and there were repeated demands made by the Opposition Congress for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he seemed to have turned a deaf ear to all those demands and till now hasn't a single time visited Manipur. He visited several other places, vociferously took part in the campaigning in the five states where polls were held, visited the United States, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, even hosted the G20 Summit but nor once visited Manipur, where over 150 lives were lost and property was destroyed on a large scale.

PM deputed Amit Shah: Instead, the Prime Minister deputed senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state and met various stakeholders. Shah after a detailed discussion announced a series of majors to curb the violence, including the formation of a Peace Committee, headed by the Governor.

Rahul Gandhi visits Manipur: On the other hand, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a party delegation and visited the state when it was in turmoil. He also met representatives of the three committees and non-governmental organisations and visited relief camps.

CBI probes cases: For the record, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation in 27 First Information Reports lodged in connection with ethnic violence in the state. The cases were handed over to the CBI by the Manipur Police. The cases included that of crimes against women, armoury loot by a mob and murder.

Union Minister House torched: The violence in the state was widespread and the house of a Union Minister wasn't spared by the angry mob. The house of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was attacked and set ablaze, but his family was not present in the house. At that time, Ranjan Singh, a Minister in the Narendra Modi government, was in Kerala. But the incident showed the anger of the mob, who even broke and burnt down radios, which was broadcasting the episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat', a program hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discontent among the protestors was aired out also in various other ways.

PM Modi breaks his silence: It took 78 days for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on Manipur. In his briefing to the media on the eve of the Monsoon session of the Parliament in New Delhi, Modi said that his heart was full of pain and anger and the incident where women were paraded naked was shameful for any civilised society. According to the Prime Minister, the entire 140 crore Indians were being insulted and feeling ashamed by such acts.

Congress brings No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha: But the Manipur Mayhem had more in store. The Opposition was not satisfied with the PM's reply to the entire incident that unfolded in Manipur and wanted a more elaborate debate and discussion in both the Houses of the Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, which witnessed multiple adjournments over the violence in the northeastern state. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on July 26 moved a No Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha, which was later defeated, but the grand old party asserted that the Motion was moved so that the PM could give an elaborate reply on the violence in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi targets Centre: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre and the BJP saying that it was practising divisive politics in Manipur and other states like Haryana. "First you sprinkled kerosene in Manipur and now you are sprinkling kerosene in Haryana. You are setting fire to the entire country," Gandhi had said in his opening remarks in the Parliament on the No Confidence Motion.

Amit Shah gives an elaborate reply: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament while replying to the debate on the No Confidence Motion said that Congress did not want a discussion on the situation in Manipur and only wanted protests. He stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in constant touch with him over the violence in Manipur and defence personnel and a security advisor were sent to Manipur. On August 9, the Home Minister informed the Parliament that 152 lives were lost, of which 107 died in May, 30 in June, 15 in July and 4 in August. Amit Shah emphasized that the Centre does not intend to change the demography of the state.

PM hits out at Congress: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the next day on August 10 replied to the No Confidence Motion and said Home Minister Amit Shah had explained in detail about the situation in the northeastern state. The PM said that the entire country was with the people of Manipur and no stone would be left unturned to ensure that Manipur moves forward on the path of development at a fast pace. He also launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress.

The situation or the violence that erupted in Manipur, where over 14,000 people were arrested, had turned political.