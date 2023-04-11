Ambajipet (Andhra Pradesh) : A religious preacher made a motherless Dalit girl (17) pregnant and then sold the child, sources said. Locals who noticed this atrocity expressed their indignation. The issue surfaced belatedly and the locals lodged a complaint with Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla in Amalapuram of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

According to their complaint, a girl from Pulletikurru village in Ambajipet Mandal has no mother. She has no family members or close relatives to take care of her. Finally, a local religious preacher promised to support her and give money to the girl. He moved her to Vijayawada and other places where he kept and exploited her for some years.

Later, the motherless girl became pregnant while doing work at his house. He tried to divert the attention of others with different stories. The preacher told the girl's family members that a tumour was growing in her stomach and he administered the medicine. The girl's family innocently believed in the false words of the preacher, who had taken advantage of their lack of awareness and education, sources said.

Also Read : Women cops enter bedroom to nab TDP woman leader at AP's Hanuman Junction

On March 5 this year, a baby boy was born after surgery was performed at a private hospital in Amalapuram. He sold the baby for Rs 10 lakh and gave some of it to the girl's family members and co-operators to prevent the affair from coming out in public. The villagers demanded that the preacher should be investigated and action should be taken and justice should be given to the victim.