CHANDRABABU NAIDU REACHES VIJAYAWADA HOME AFTER INTERIM BAIL

Vijayawada: A day after Andhra Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged scam in Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation for four weeks on medical grounds, the TDP leader reached his residence in Vijayawada on Wednesday morning.

Party supporters accorded him a warm welcome outside his residence. After coming out of Rajahmundry jail, Chandrababu Naidu said, "When I was in trouble, you all came to the streets and prayed for me. I will never forget the love I received from the people of not only Andhra Pradesh but also Telangana and other states."

He further claimed that he never made any mistake in his 45 years of public life and added that he wouldn't allow anyone from his party to do that. "Thanks to all the political parties who have supported me. Chandrababu Naidu was in judicial custody for 53 days," he said.

The court has granted him interim bail of four months. TDP in a statement said that the ruling YSRCP has failed in its efforts to prove Chandrababu Naidu a criminal. The party said that the ruling YSRCP made every effort to prove Chandrababu Naidu guilty but it failed.

"This shows that YSRCP is afraid of TDP," the statement said. The court has granted bail to Chandrababu Naidu due to health reasons. He has been asked to surrender on November 24. The court will hear the main bail petition on November 10. The TDP supremo has been ordered not to participate in any other program except her medical check-up at the hospital.

The High Court has also ordered Naidu not to participate in media and political activities. The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in the multi-crore skill development scam case.