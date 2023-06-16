Cherukupalli (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a class 10 student died after he was allegedly set on fire by his friend on Friday morning, police officials said. The deceased has been identified as Uppala Amarnath, a resident of Rajolu Panchayat range in the Cherukupalli Mandal of Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh. He was studying in a local school.

According to police officials, the incident took place at Redlapalem area when Uppala Amarnath was going to attend his tuition class. "While Uppala Amarnath was going to his tuition class, he was stopped by his friend Venkateswara Reddy, who was accompanied by few others persons. They poured petrol on Uppala and set him on fire. Venkateswara Reddy and his associates fled from the spot," Cherukupally Senior Inspector Konda Reddy said.

Kona Reddy further said that the locals on hearing the boy's screams, reached the spot and doused the fire. "Uppala, who sustained serious burn injuries, was rushed to the Government General Hospital in Guntur. However he died while undergoing treatment," Kona Reddy said, adding that his relatives have been informed about it.

"We will send the body for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to his kin. Based on a complaint, we have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We have also launched a hunt to trace the accused," the Senior Inspector added.

