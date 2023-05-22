VILLAGERS KILLED MAN FOR ATTEMPTING TO RAPE MINOR IN ANDHRA PRADESH

Gurramkonda Andhra Pradesh A 43yearold man was killed to death by a group of villagers for attempting to rape a 13yearold girl in Andhra Pradesh s Gurramkonda on Sunday The accused has been identified as Utthanna According to police the minor girl went to the field for grazing cows In the meantime the accused who saw her alone attacked the girl and attempted to rape her When the girl tried to escape the accused attacked her with a knife Hearing the screams of the girl the villagers rushed to the spot The accused tried to flee however the villagers caught him and stoned him to death Meanwhile the victim girl was rushed to the Madanapalle Government Hospital On receiving the information the police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the incident The Circle Inspector said that two cases were registered against the accused and an investigation is underwayAlso read Three women killed in blast in illegal cracker unit in BengalVillagers said that Utthanna had previously served seven years imprisonment in Rajamahendravaram jail in the case of killing his wife and was released two years ago Locals said that he killed his daughter a year ago and made the locals believe that she died of illness They said that he always roams around with a knife and makes a living by stealing money and threatening everyone The accused attacked and injured his elder brother for money locals said Police said that the victim girl is undergoing treatment and the investigation is onAlso read 5 killed in separate road mishaps in Chhattisgarh