Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : A school attendant was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. Besides, the accused has taken pictures and videos while he was intimate with the girl and used the same to further intimidate and victimise her. The girl's father filed a complaint at the airport police station on the 6th of this month, and the Disha police investigated and registered a case.

According to the police, a Navy employee lives with his wife and his 14-year-old daughter in an apartment in Visakhapatnam. A man named Sathya Rao lives on the same floor and works as an attendant in the same school where the girl is studying. Sathya Rao has allegedly been raping the girl for some time by trapping her. He used to show the pictures and videos taken when he was intimate with the girl and threatened her not to tell anyone.

The school attendant also involved four of his friends in this attack. The school principal complained to the mother as the girl was mentally depressed and did not show good academic performance. Then the mother asked the girl about it repeatedly. Then she told the truth. Later a complaint was filed with the police. The girl was treated at KGH (King George Hospital), Vizag.

Also Read : Drunk man kills 12-year-old daughter over dispute with wife in Panipat

After recovering, she revealed the details of the sexual assault on her to the police. Gang rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases have been registered. While Satya Rao has already been arrested, it is reported that his friends are also detained and interrogated by the police. The identity of the remaining gangrape accused is not yet revealed. Their details were not included in the FIR either, sources said.