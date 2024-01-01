SPORTS EVENTS TO WATCH OUT FOR IN 2024

Hyderabad: Sports has been always a popular form of entertainment for the fans and the sports events are keenly watched by the sports enthusiasts in the current era as well. The viewers always flock to the stadium to watch an interesting fixture or turn on their television sets to enjoy the athletes fighting it out for glory. As we enter 2024, sports lovers would be keen to consume some more action as the year is studded with some major events. Let us take a look at all the major sporting events to be held this year.

AFC Asian Cup - Football

Date: 12 January to 10 February

After hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar is set to host another event in the form of the Asian Cup 2024. The tournament will see some strong Asian Team locking horns with each other. Also, India's star footballer Sunil Chettri might have an opportunity to bid farewell to the international football. India are grouped with Syria, Uzbekistan and Australia in the upcoming edition of the Asian Cup.

Australian Open - Tennis

Date: 14 January to 28 January

The first Grand Slam of the year will mark the return of Tennis maestro Rafael Nadal after staying away from the sport for almost a year. The left-hander was dropped out of the top 100 in ATP men's single rankings. The tennis world might witness a mouth-watering clash between elite players for the title at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup

Date: 19 January to 11 February

The first major cricketing tournament of the year comes in the form of the U-19 World Cup. The spectators might see some emerging stars making waves with their performances in the tournament.

French Open - Tennis

Date: 20 May to 9 June

Rafael Nadal will be back on the surface where he's best- the clay court. Nadal has most French Open titles (14) for the Tennis star. The elft-hander will be again the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and many more.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Date: 4 June to 30 June

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s plans, the governing body will organise an ICC men's event every year and 2024 is no different case. The international cricket will be the talk of the town once again as the marquee event in the shortest format will commence from next year.

Euro Cup - Football

Date: 14 June to 14 July

The football fans will get to see a high quality on display when the ebst team in the Europe will battle to lift the silverware. The tournament will involve stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, and Robert Lewandowski into the action. Also, Ronaldo might play his last Euro and so the footballer would like to win the trophy.

Wimbledon - Tennis

Date: 1 July to 14 July

Ahead of the Olympics, the Tennis players will have a chance to prepare for it via the Grand Slam to be played on grass court. Carlos Alcaraz will be defending his title but it will be a tough campaign for him as he will across some of the best in the business.

The Olympics

Date: 26 July to 11 August

After the historic performance in the Asian Games 2023, India would look to achieve new heights at World level as this year will bring the world's biggest sporting event ever -- Paris Olympics and Paralympics Games 2024. The Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024. The 19 days competition will have 329 events where 10,500 athletes will participate in 32 sports.

US Open - Tennis

Date: 26 August to 8 September

Slated to be contested in the iconic Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, the U.S Open is one of the oldest spot tournament in the world. Some players might pull out from the tournament as they will come in immediately after the Olympics are over.

BWF World Tour Finals

Date: 11 December to 15 December