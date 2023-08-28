Budapest: Amidst the prevailing dominance of African athletes, the 3000m steeplechase final for women at the World Championships in Budapest is introducing a distinct Indian presence.

Parul Chaudhary, an athlete hailing from Meerut, is poised to compete alongside renowned distance runners such as Faith Cherotich, Beatrice Chepkoech, and Jackline Chepkoech from Kenya, Sembo Almayew, Zerfe Wondemagegn, and Lomi Muleta from Ethiopia, as well as Peruth Chemutai from Uganda. This much-anticipated race is scheduled to take place on Monday at 12:35 am IST.

In a historic feat, Parul has become the second Indian female athlete to secure a spot in the final round of a track event at the World Athletics Championships. Her remarkable accomplishment came after she clinched the fifth position in her heat of the 3000m steeplechase. Prior to Parul's groundbreaking achievement, Lalita Babar had left an indelible mark as the first Indian woman to reach the final of a 3000m steeplechase race.

