Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announce National Sports Awards 2023
Published: 35 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards (NSA) for the year 2023 on Wednesday.The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024 (Tuesday).
The NSA awardees are selected as per the recommendations of the committee and after the scrutiny the government has decided to honor the sportspersons, coaches and entities with the respective awards.
The NSA awards are categorized in five different categories including Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award for Sportspersons, Dronacharya Award for coaches, Dhyan Chand lifetime achievement Award for sportsperson and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the universities.