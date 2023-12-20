Hyderabad: Indian badminton pair of Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj are announced as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award winner on Wednesday. The duo will be conferred the honours on 9 January, 2024 in a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Chirag Shetty expressed his delight after getting the award saying that it is a truly big honour to recieve the award.

"Its truly a big honour as a sportsperson to receive the award. All of us strive to win medals and to gain best honours. It feels really really good. I am very delighted for the achivement. Last two years have been very good for us and we hope that his award will make us strive for something bigger," Shetty stated in a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat.