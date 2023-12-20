ETV Bharat Exclusive: It's a truly big honour to recieve Major Dhyan Khel Ratna award , remarks Chirag Shetty
Published: 6 minutes ago
ETV Bharat Exclusive: It's a truly big honour to recieve Major Dhyan Khel Ratna award , remarks Chirag Shetty
Published: 6 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Indian badminton pair of Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj are announced as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award winner on Wednesday. The duo will be conferred the honours on 9 January, 2024 in a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Chirag Shetty expressed his delight after getting the award saying that it is a truly big honour to recieve the award.
"Its truly a big honour as a sportsperson to receive the award. All of us strive to win medals and to gain best honours. It feels really really good. I am very delighted for the achivement. Last two years have been very good for us and we hope that his award will make us strive for something bigger," Shetty stated in a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat.
The Indian star badminton duo has been impressive many with their performances in the sport. The pair also became Number 1 in BWF Rankings this year achieving a historical feat. Also, they won gold medal in the 2023 Asian Games becoming the first men's doubles badminton pair to do so.