ISL MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT BEATS DEBUTANTS PUNJAB FC 3 1

Kolkata (West Bengal): Mohun Bagan Super Giant delighted the home crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium here with an enthralling 3-1 victory over Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Punjab FC to round off an entertaining doubleheader.

The Mariners’ Australian attacking duo of Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos scored a goal a piece in the first half before Punjab’s Slovenian forward Luka Majcen pulled one back in the 53rd minute on Saturday night.

However, just as it appeared that Staikos Vergetis’ men would storm back into the proceedings, Manvir Singh tapped one in from a few yards out thanks to some brilliant link-up by their frontline to squander any hopes of a comeback for the away team.

Juan Ferrando’s men, fresh from their title-winning Durand Cup run, looked like a well-coordinated unit right from kick-off. Asish Rai raced ahead on the right flank and cut back in a pass to Sahal Abdul Samad inside the box. The attacking midfielder couldn’t get enough power behind the shot but Jason Cummings was at the right spot at the right time to net his debut goal in the ISL.

Jason Cummings donned an all-round role in the forward line. He dropped back and played a terrific and incisive pass through the Punjab backline to land at Liston Colaco’s feet in the 35th minute. The winger couldn’t finish the move but Petratos lapped up the rebound to bag the team’s second goal of the night.

Punjab didn’t give up and came out with renewed spirit and enthusiasm in the second essay of the game. They pressed high up on the field and bore the fruits of the same by forcing the Mohun Bagan midfield into committing a defensive error. Glan Martins was compelled into making a back pass but he mistakenly ended up playing a through ball to Majcen. The 34-year-old, who was the highest goal-scorer in the I-League last year with 16 strikes, calmly slotted the ball behind Vishal Kaith to reduce Punjab’s deficit.

However, Ferrando’s side got their act together as Petratos shifted wide on the left flank to collect a through ball and square up a pass for Manvir. He capitalised upon the chance by getting at the end of the delivery to notch his team’s third goal and thereby secure their three points from the game.