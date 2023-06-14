INDONESIA OPEN LAKSHYA SRIKANTH ENTER SECOND ROUND IN STYLE

Jakarta Commonwealth Games champion Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and compatriot Kidambi Srikanth eased into the second round of the men s singles at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event with a straightgame wins over their respective rivals here on Wednesday While Lakshya a world championship bronze medallist and ranked 20th in the world took just 32 minutes to quell the challenge of world no11 over Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia 2117 2113 Srikanth beat Guang Zu Lu of China 2113 2119The win helped Srikanth ranked 22nd to continue his dominance over world no13 Lu extending his headtohead record against the Chinese to 50 But it will be curtains for either Lakshya or Srikanth in the next round as they will take on each other Another Indian Priyanshu Rajawat got a walkover from Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand to seal his place in the next roundRead ODI World Cup India to play Pakistan on Oct 15 in Ahmedabad Mumbai Chennai venues for semifinalsRajawat however has a tough second round tie as he set to face the winner of the match between HansKristian Solberg Vittnghus of Denmark and second seed local shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting The other Indian in men s singles fray is HS Prannoy who will take on Hong Kong s Angus Ng Ka Long in the second roundHowever it was curtains for young Indian female shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap as she crashed out in the opening round of women s singles Kashyap was no match for second seed An Se young of Korea losing 1021 421 PTI