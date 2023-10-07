Hangzhou: Both Indian men's and women's chess teams bagged silver medals at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Grand Master Harika Dronavalli, International Master Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, and Savitha Shri Baskar all won their games in a dominating fashion to beat South Korea 4-0 in the final round to finish with 15 match points. Vidit, Arjun and Harikrishna P also won their respective Round 9 matches against Philippines.

The top-seeded Chinese team won its last round match against the UAE with a 4-0 margin to take the gold with 17/18 match points. The Indian men finished their campaign with a 3.5-0.5 win against the Philippines.