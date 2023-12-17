HARYANA BECOMES FIRST CHAMPION OF KHELO INDIA PARA GAMES

New Delhi: The first-ever Khelo India Para Games concluded on Sunday after a week-long celebrations of human spirit. In the games that had 173 gold medals up for grabs, Haryana bagged top honours with a total of 105 medals including 40 gold, 39 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Finishing second was Uttar Pradesh, with a total of 62 medals, including 25 gold, 23 silver and 14 bronze. Tamil Nadu finished third with 20 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Hailing the efforts of the participants, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Today, under these spotlights, we honor not just medals, but the resilient spirits and untold stories that have painted this arena. The Khelo India Para Games 2023 mark a historic chapter in our sports history, where participation eclipses mere victory. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'Kheloge toh khiloge.' These past days have etched moments of unwavering human spirits, forging new milestones, talents emerging, records falling, and prejudices shattered."

"This is the new India, envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” quipped Thakur, also a senior BJP leader.

Rajesh T of Tamil Nadu, Sandeep Dangi of Haryana, Tulika Jadhao of Maharashtra, Ashmita of Assam are all names to reckon with for their incredible grit and determination. The Games also witnessed an Asian record being bettered by Pranav Soorma of Haryana who improved his Asian Para Games gold medal-winning performance of 30.01 with an effort of 33.54 metres in club throw event. He improved the Asian record of 31.09 metres held by Dharambir.

Sports superstars like Mary Kom, Harbhajan Singh, Anju Bobby George, Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker, Viren Rasquinha, Ajay Jadeja among others made their presence felt at the victory ceremonies to honour the efforts of the para athletes.

The action on final day also saw Kerala clinch a stupendous 7-0 win against Tamil Nadu in CP football with Y Jaya Surya scoring three goals while four goals were scored by A Growth. In table tennis, In the men’s class-4 category, Sumit Sehgal of Haryana defeated Ramesh Chaudhary of Gujarat 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8) in the final to clinch gold medal.