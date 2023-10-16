Kolkata: Renowned Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho Gaúcho who landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose airport in Kolkata for a two-day visit on Sunday, is set to grace the city of Kolkata just ahead of the festive fervour of Durga Puja. The World Cup-winning footballer who will kick off a packed itinerary from Monday onwards, promises it to be a memorable affair.

During his stay, Ronaldinho is slated to meet with the State Chief Minister, Mamata Bandopadhyay, and present her with some special gifts. This exchange symbolizes the intersection of sports and politics as the football legend mingles with key figures in the region.

On social media, Ronaldinho shared his delight, stating, "I am happy to announce that our Honourable Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, will be meeting Brazilian King Ronaldinho. And he will gift one of his jerseys to the Chief Minister," a gesture that solidifies the union of sports, culture, and diplomacy. Ronaldinho's visit promises to be a memorable chapter in the city's rich history.

The football superstar's Kolkata agenda is replete with engagements. Beyond inaugurating several Durga Puja celebrations, he's poised to pay a visit to Diamond Harbour FC. On Tuesday, October 17, Ronaldinho will actively participate in an exhibition match pitting Diamond Harbor FC against Sribhoomi Sporting Club. The exciting procession is set to commence at 2 PM and will unfold at the Bata Stadium Ground in Batanagar.

Ronaldinho Gaúcho wrote on his Facebook handle, "Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to Kolkata this mid-October and will participate in many charitable activities including visiting my R10 Football academy where I will interact with kids at Merlin Rise. Will also see the many cultural aspects and be part of the Durga Puja Festivities by visiting Shree Bhumi Sporting, Ahirtola Yuvak Brindo, Baruipur, Green Park & Rishra."

"More ever, I will also be part of a Charity football match and also grace Diamond Harbour FC ground," Ronaldinho wrote further on Facebook. "I would also interact with sponsors and many felicitation programs and promote the beautiful game. I know Kolkata has huge Brazil fans and I am very excited to meet them."

Ronaldinho's enthusiasm for India transcends the world of football, as he expresses a desire to explore cricket. Recognising the immense passion for cricket within the country, he aspires to learn more about this popular sport. Football stars, like Ronaldinho, admire the legendary status of Indian cricketers and wish to glean insights from them.

"It would be a huge honour to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal and gift her a jersey. I know Cricket is very popular and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengals 'Dada'," he further added.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the sponsors involved, Mr Saket Mohta from Merlin who has partnered with my R10 football academy. Finally, Thank you Satadru for this initiative to take me to the beautiful City of joy. Let the Samba Magic begin this Durga Puja Ami tomader bhalo bhashi!" Ronaldinho further wrote.

In continuation of his South Asian journey, Ronaldinho is scheduled to visit Dhaka on October 18, where he will meet with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. The anticipation for his presence in both Kolkata and Dhaka is palpable, with legions of eager fans following his every move.