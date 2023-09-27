Hangzhou (China): Indian shooters carved out a dominant display on the fourth day of the ongoing Asian Games here adding numerous medals to the country's overall medal tally. Sift Kaur Samra bagged the gold with a world record in women's 50m rife while the shooters also bagged gold in women's 25m pistol team event.

The Indian shooters shined on day four of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 taking the total tally of medals in shooting to 12. Indian women's team started the day with a bang in 50m Rifle 3P Qualification bagging a silver. The trio of Sift Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik won the silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3P Team event. India had a total score of 1764, only nine points less than China, who finished at the top. The Republic of Korea earned the bronze with a score of 1756.

Sift Samra also excelled in the individual event scoring 469.6 points with a world record and winning the coveted gold medal. Ashi Chouksey also excelled in the individual event with a score of 451.9 and claimed a bronze.

The trio of famed shooter Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan also provided a golden touch to the Indian campaign with a score of 1759 which helped them ensure a top finish.

Esha Singh shined bright in the 25m Pistol individual event bagging a silver by outplaying Korea's Yang Jiin. In the individual events, Anant Jeet Singh Nakura won silver by scoring 58 out of a possible 60 points in the Men’s Shotgun Skeet event.

The Indian trio Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka shot a total of 355 and secured a bronze medal in the Men’s Skeet team event.