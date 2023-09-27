Asian Games: Indian shooter Esha Singh wins silver in women's 25m pistol
Published: 1 hours ago
Hangzhou/Hyderabad: Indian shooter Esha Singh wins silver in women's 25m pistol, with 34 points and finished after China in the podium.
She outplayed Korea's Yang Jiin in the penultimate series.
Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker participated in the event but only one could clinch a medal for India. Both the shooters were in the medal contention till the sixth series. However, Manu missed two shots and finished fifth as a result with a score of 21. Esha Singh went on to progress her way to the final series thanks to her precision.
There was only a difference of one point between her and Yang Jiin before the ninth series but Esha hit all the targets and ensured at least a second spot. However, she was not able to match the accuracy of China's Liu Rui and finished with a silver medal to take India's medal tally to 21.
Notably, it was India's 11th medal in Shooting so far for India and they will be relying on their athletes to add some more to the competition.
Shooting is turning out to be the most fruitful event for India in the ongoing Asian Games with the Indian athletes hitting the aim with precision. The 18-year-old had stiff competition with the Korean rival ensuring close margins to her score. The victory will now instill confidence in the athlete and the glorious achievement can turn out to be a stepping stone for her to shape a bright future in the world of sports.