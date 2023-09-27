Hangzhou/Hyderabad: Indian shooter Esha Singh wins silver in women's 25m pistol, with 34 points and finished after China in the podium.

She outplayed Korea's Yang Jiin in the penultimate series.

Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker participated in the event but only one could clinch a medal for India. Both the shooters were in the medal contention till the sixth series. However, Manu missed two shots and finished fifth as a result with a score of 21. Esha Singh went on to progress her way to the final series thanks to her precision.

There was only a difference of one point between her and Yang Jiin before the ninth series but Esha hit all the targets and ensured at least a second spot. However, she was not able to match the accuracy of China's Liu Rui and finished with a silver medal to take India's medal tally to 21.

Notably, it was India's 11th medal in Shooting so far for India and they will be relying on their athletes to add some more to the competition.