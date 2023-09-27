Asian Games 2023: Anant Nakura continues India's shooting supremacy with a silver in men's shotgun skeet
Published: 1 hours ago
Hangzhou(China): India's Anant Jeet Singh Nakura added to the delight of the Indian fans as he ensured the 12th medal for shooting in India in the ongoing Asian Games 2023. Indian shooters have been shining in almost every medal event today and Anant was the latest addition to the list of such remarkable performers. He scored 58 points out of a possible 60 to clinch the silver and a podium finish was scripted.
Abdullah Al-Rashidi of Kuwait finished with a score of perfect 60. Nasser AL-Attiya of Qatar managed to get to only 46 points and was awarded bronze as a result. Anant's achievement pushed India to fifth position with 22 medals including five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.
🥈SILVER IN SKEET MEN⚡— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 27, 2023
🇮🇳 Shooter and #KheloIndiaAthlete Anantjeet adds another SILVER medal in India's medal haul🌟🎯
This is the 1️⃣st time ever in the history of the Asian Games that India has won a silver in this event. Our shooters' combined excellence is making India… pic.twitter.com/5178kedO1u
Anant started off on a positive note in the final and was the joint top scorer after the first two series. He maintained his consistency for 36 shots but missed two after that to slip to second place while his Kuwaiti opponent showcased his precision. As a result, he ended up adding a silver to the Inda's medal tally.
Earlier in the day, India's men's shotgun skeet team also dished out a superb performance to bag bronze with a score of 355. The trio of Angad Vir Singh, Gurjoat Singh and Anant Nakura ended up below China and Qatar to get the bronze. Anant continued his momentum from earlier in the day to get a place on the podium.