Hangzhou(China): India's Anant Jeet Singh Nakura added to the delight of the Indian fans as he ensured the 12th medal for shooting in India in the ongoing Asian Games 2023. Indian shooters have been shining in almost every medal event today and Anant was the latest addition to the list of such remarkable performers. He scored 58 points out of a possible 60 to clinch the silver and a podium finish was scripted.

Abdullah Al-Rashidi of Kuwait finished with a score of perfect 60. Nasser AL-Attiya of Qatar managed to get to only 46 points and was awarded bronze as a result. Anant's achievement pushed India to fifth position with 22 medals including five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

Anant started off on a positive note in the final and was the joint top scorer after the first two series. He maintained his consistency for 36 shots but missed two after that to slip to second place while his Kuwaiti opponent showcased his precision. As a result, he ended up adding a silver to the Inda's medal tally.