Colombo (Sri Lanka): The Pakistan versus Bangladesh clash is a must-win encounter for both teams to book tickets for the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 202. The toss has been delayed by the rain

Pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who sustained injuries during the India versus Pakistan clash will not be available for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka clash.

An injury-hit Pakistan will have the tough task of taming a high-spirited Sri Lanka when they lock horns in a Super 4 match here. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have two points and the winner of the virtual knock-out game will progress to the final on September 17. India has already secured a place in the summit clash after they defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a Super 4 game on Tuesday.

Pakistan will have more lines on their forehead ahead of their crunch game against the Lankans. Pakistan has added Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan, a 22-year-old slinger pacer who can hit 150 kmph clicks, as back-ups for the remainder of the Asia Cup.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (traveling reserve). Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zaman Khan (back-ups for injured Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah).

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

